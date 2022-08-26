INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern.

INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic impacts of any potential plan for the highways. Counties within the study area include Allen, Fulton, Hamilton, Howard, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Porter, Starke, Tipton and Whitley Counties.

Regional chamber officials say they are looking to make U.S. 30 safer and more efficient, which they say is the top transportation issue in northern Indiana. They say the dozens of stoplights slow traffic and cause accidents.

RELATED: Officials propose solutions after safety concerns arise along U.S. 30

Columbia City’s mayor has said he supports turning U.S. 30 into an interstate, while INDOT officials have vouched for more reduced conflict intersections, which they say would be cheaper. Homeowners, however, have a different concern: property values and the impact of construction.

INDOT officials say they will use feedback from neighbors, business owners, and drivers to identify what concerns need to be addressed. Engineers say they’ll then propose a range of options, including whether anything needs to be built at all.

“It will be a very transparent process for the next 24 months,” INDOT Project Manager Tim Miller says. “All the data that we gather will be publicly available on the website. The reports that we put together on the website. And that final report will be available in the fall of 2024. With the recommended alternatives that will go on to further study.”

The first round of public meetings is scheduled for this fall. INDOT says more information on where those meetings will be held will be announced soon, and to follow their Facebook page for the latest updates.

More details on the project below, starting on page 47:

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.