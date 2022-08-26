Humane Fort Wayne plans ‘Clear the Shelters’ event this Saturday

"Humane Fort Wayne will be joining hundreds of animal shelters across the country in a...
"Humane Fort Wayne will be joining hundreds of animal shelters across the country in a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need."(Clear the Shelters)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Humane Fort Wayne (HFW) is holding their annual adoption and donation event this weekend.

The “Clear the Shelters” event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, when HFW will join hundreds of shelters nationwide to help pets find their forever homes. The shelter, located at 4914 Hanna Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

“We encourage people to come out to the Humane Fort Wayne Shelter on August 27th during our extended business hours to meet with the dogs and cats, and take their animal home the same day,” HFW Executive Director Jessica Henry said. “We appreciate the opportunity to participate in this big, national effort and we look forward to meeting with adopters while we try to send all of our pets to their forever homes.”

All animals will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis, but officials say priority will be given to pre-approved adopters. They say anyone interested in adopting this weekend can find the application on the shelter’s website. For more information on adoptions and how to get pre-approved, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
13-year-old Curtis Jackson had just graduated middle school as valedictorian. He was supposed...
13-year-old valedictorian fighting for his life after 15-year-old friend shot him
New Haven Sign War
New Haven businesses launch sign war
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
32-year-old Tia Meyers was found dead in her detox cell in the early morning hours of Aug. 29,...
Federal wrongful death lawsuit filed following inmate death at Whitley Co. Jail

Latest News

Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 8-27-22
Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 8-27-22
Fort Wayne City Council President says he’s exploring a potential run for mayor
Fort Wayne City Council President says he’s exploring a potential run for mayor
THE SCORE (8/26/22) Part 2
THE SCORE (8/26/22) Part 1
Scholar Athlete