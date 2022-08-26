Humane Fort Wayne plans ‘Clear the Shelters’ event this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Humane Fort Wayne (HFW) is holding their annual adoption and donation event this weekend.

The “Clear the Shelters” event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, when HFW will join hundreds of shelters nationwide to help pets find their forever homes. The shelter, located at 4914 Hanna Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

“We encourage people to come out to the Humane Fort Wayne Shelter on August 27th during our extended business hours to meet with the dogs and cats, and take their animal home the same day,” HFW Executive Director Jessica Henry said. “We appreciate the opportunity to participate in this big, national effort and we look forward to meeting with adopters while we try to send all of our pets to their forever homes.”

All animals will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis, but officials say priority will be given to pre-approved adopters. They say anyone interested in adopting this weekend can find the application on the shelter’s website. For more information on adoptions and how to get pre-approved, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.