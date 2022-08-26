Fort Wayne family wants less access to guns for kids after daughter’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Loveable, easy to get along with, beautiful smile. That’s how LeBrishia Hobbs’ mother, Delores Mosley, describes her daughter.

Hobbs’ family was in downtown Fort Wayne on Friday to spread the message...guns down.

Police documents say Elaysha Underwood, a friend of Hobbs, shot Hobbs in the head July 6th.

48 days later on August 23rd, Hobbs died from her injuries.

Getting ready for Friday’s gathering, Mosley said she was staying strong for her kids, but said it’s been difficult on her and LeBrishia’s six siblings.

“It’s hard...When I finally brought them home because we hadn’t stayed at home for probably a month, they would sleep back there in her room and everything,” Mosley said. “Then we did bring her home that Monday and you know everybody wanted to go in and come out and actually they still since Tuesday they’ve been sleeping in her room. So, it’s kind of rough on them.”

Mosley and her family say they want to make sure the courts know they want justice for ‘younger’ victims and they want the violence to stop.

Specifically, Mosley says she wants something done about young people having access to guns, and she says the problem begins at home.

“Some of them are not using it for protection, they’re using it for protection from the streets, but if you’re this young or that young, you shouldn’t need that much protection from the streets if you’re not into all of the gang things or any of that,” Mosley said.

Amy Davis with JAVA stood by the family today in support. She says kids need better communication and more positive outlets.

“I wish there was more, at younger ages, more involvement, I guess, with the school system....These kids need role models and they need something to focus on and not resort to violence so quickly,” Davis said.

Mosley says she wants Underwood found guilty and punished and says she wants her daughter’s death to bring change, saying “I’ve been on the phone back and forth, like what’s going to happen. I need to know what’s going on because we can’t just let this go and sit behind, because if you do, then it’ll be another, another child that’s gone.”

