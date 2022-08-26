Campuses on alert for monkeypox

(CNN) - (CNN) - The risk of contracting monkeypox remains low for school-age children.

But with more than a dozen confirmed or probable cases in younger kids, schools, colleges and universities are on alert.

In the U.S., more than 16,000 people have confirmed or probable monkeypox infections. Almost all are in adults.

“But the transmission of this virus typically occurs by skin-to-skin contact, and if children have come into contact with someone who’s infected, they’re going to get infected,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean at the Emory University School of Medicine.

While the risk of monkeypox for school-age children remains low, 17 confirmed or probable cases among kids younger than 15 have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This week, in Newton County, Georgia, a case was confirmed in an elementary school student.

Another student at a different school in the district is also being tested.

School system officials said, “Employees will thoroughly clean and disinfect classrooms and other areas at both schools.”

The White House is making 1.8 million additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine available. (CNN, WUSA, BAVARIAN NORDIC)

“I don’t think we need to panic about this. I think we stay informed, but the cases in children, as you’ve already said, are less than 1% of the total cases that we see,” del Rio said.

Health experts have tips for parents:

For extra protection, parents can familiarize themselves with the symptoms.

Keep children home if they have a fever and rash.

Talk to the child’s pediatrician since several illnesses cause fever and rash.

Wash hands, and clean and disinfect surfaces.

When it comes to colleges and universities, the CDC has launched a new landing page with monkeypox resources.

“We have a whole protocol in place to help people be evaluated,” said Jake Baggott of the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.