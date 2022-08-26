Attorney to investigate ‘Defund the Police’ poster in classroom with fallen Elwood officer’s brother

The younger brother of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz returned to class at Fishers H.S. to see a poster discussing the movement to defund police departments.
The school said the sign was a student’s research project from last year that dug into both...
The school said the sign was a student’s research project from last year that dug into both sides of the argument surrounding the defunding of police departments and that the poster was quickly removed.(Chalkboard Review)
By WTHR
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERS, Ind. (WTHR) - Administrators with Hamilton Southeastern Schools selected an attorney to investigate a situation where a “Defund the Police?” poster was in a classroom that the brother of a fallen police officer attended.

Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was a Fishers native, graduating from Fishers High School in 2016. His younger brother still attends the high school.

Shahnavaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31.

Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months after...
Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months after serving five years in the U.S. Army.(Source: WTHR via CNN)

A school spokesperson told 13News when he returned to class, one of his teachers had a sign on her desk reading “Defund The Police?” A photo of the sign was provided to Chalkboard Review by a student who wishes to remain anonymous.

The school said the sign was a student’s research project from last year that dug into both sides of the argument surrounding the defunding of police departments and that the poster was quickly removed.

The school said they understand the impact was hurtful for individuals and they deeply regret the pain it caused, but they do allow teachers and students to examine relevant social issues in the classroom.

On Aug. 26, the district announced it had retained attorney Daniel E. Henke to “lead an independent inquiry” into the “student-directed assignment and poster.”

Henke is not charging for his work as part of the “fact-finding process.” His findings will be presented to the superintendent and the HSE Board of School Trustees.

The district provided the following background on Henke:

Henke currently serves as a municipal judge. He also was a chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Hamilton County for more than 18 years. Henke served as a town councilor for 11 years for the former Town of Fishers and is a volunteer for the HSE Schools “We the People” program.

The decision to bring in an attorney to investigate came during a meeting between Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes and members of the Fishers Police Department, Indiana State Police, Fishers Fraternal Order of Police, Indiana Fraternal Order of Police and Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police.

Previous school and school board statements

The school sent the following statement about the incident to 13News:

“Our teachers strive to incorporate student-driven, relevant lessons into curriculum while meeting the academic standards as set by the Indiana Department of Education.

A student’s research project from the previous school year, listing the arguments both for and against the movement of “defunding the police” was left on display in a classroom at Fishers High School. As soon as the school was made aware of the issue, the concern was swiftly dealt with. However, we understand the impact was hurtful for individuals, and we deeply regret the pain it caused.

While we allow teachers and students to examine social issues that are relevant to their lives, we affirm publicly through our partnership with local law enforcement that we stand in solidarity of the men and women who willing face dangerous circumstances each day to keep us safe.”

The Board of School Trustees shared a statement also apologizing for the poster’s presence and affirmed a positive relationship with law enforcement:

“The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of School Trustees deeply regrets the pain that was caused due to a student-made research poster that was displayed in one of our high school classrooms. As a district we recognize our responsibility to provide a safe environment for students to learn and we failed to provide that in this case.Losing Officer Shahnavaz, a young alumnus of HSE Schools, who not only served his country selflessly, but was protecting others in his job as a police officer, was devastating. HSE has let the Shahnavaz family know how deeply sorry we are to have contributed to more heartache for them. The teacher involved has apologized as well, and is deeply remorseful for causing additional pain to her student and their family.HSE does not advocate for defunding the police. HSE works closely with the Fishers Police Department with the resource officers that are present in our buildings, the officers who help with traffic at our schools, and the officers who help monitor our community 24/7 to keep our students safe. We are and continue to be tremendously grateful for their service. Our students, staff and community are much safer because of our relationship with our police department.HSE Schools will use this experience as an example of how we can and must do better in the future to ensure all our students feel safe, accepted, and supported.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 8-27-22

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Fort Wayne City Council President says he’s exploring a potential run for mayor

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
The president of Fort Wayne City Council says he’s looking into the possibility of running for mayor.

News

THE SCORE (8/26/22) Part 2

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

THE SCORE (8/26/22) Part 1

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Scholar Athlete

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne family wants less access to guns for kids after daughter’s death

Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By Caleb Saylor
Hobbs’ family was in downtown Fort Wayne on Friday to spread the message...guns down.

News

Man charged in 2021 double homicide enters plea agreement

Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
One of the people charged in connection to a double homicide in 2021 has filed a plea agreement.

News

INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors

Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By WPTA Staff
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern.

News

Silver Alert issued for child, man missing out of Mooresville

Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are searching for a man and a child who were last seen in Mooresville in July.

National

Campuses on alert for monkeypox

Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
By CNN
In the U.S., more than 16,000 people have confirmed or probable monkeypox infections. Almost all are in adults.