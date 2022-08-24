NUMBERS: Inmates without beds jumps by 21 at Allen County jail, ACLU report says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We’re digging deeper into the population at the Allen County Jail after a new report was released from the ACLU of Indiana.

Ahead of Thursday’s status hearing, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a new motion. The organization is suing the county over the conditions at the jail. The numbers point to an increase in inmate population at the Allen County jail. In the past, the judge said the jail can only house up to 732 inmates safely.

The report included the latest numbers between July 12th and August 16th from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Our Karli VanCleave broke down the data to show the number of inmates each day included in that report. The total number of inmates has gone from 660 to 705 in the last month.

ACLU report on Allen County Jail (WPTA)

The ACLU report says, “the population is continuing to ride gradually but steadily.”

It also says the average number of inmates before this report was at 674. In the last week, the jail population was above that number everyday.

So how many inmates don’t have a bed?

When inmates don’t have a bed, the report says, they’re given what’s called a “boat” to sleep on. The number of inmates without an actual bed has gone up as well. The number of inmates without a bed has jumped from 5 to 26 since July 12th.

ACLU report on Allen County Jail (WPTA)

The report also noted that the plaintiff says, “there’s no reason to believe, given the current circumstances, that the population with not again rise.” It also says, “there is no reason to believe that average won’t continue to go up.”

More answers about the future of the Allen County Jail should come after the status hearing Thursday.

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.