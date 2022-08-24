ISP: Man arrested following Knox Co. pursuit in stolen SUV

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Washington, Indiana man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen SUV that ended in a bean field early Wednesday morning.

ISP says Trooper Roberts was in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes around 3 a.m. Wednesday when he tried to pull an SUV over for no taillights.

They say the driver refused to stop and sped off north on Old Bruceville Road, reaching about 85 mph. Police say the SUV eventually drove off the road before the suspect fled on foot into a bean field. Moments later, ISP says several other officers arrived to assist. A K-9 was used to track down the suspect, 28-year-old David Neidige, who was arrested after a brief struggle.

Police say they then searched Neidige, who they say appeared to be impaired, finding a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. Officers say they then discovered that the SUV had been reported stolen out of Daviess County on Aug. 22.

Neidige is currently charged with resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

