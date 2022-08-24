IDOH: Indiana WIC benefits will not be available this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is giving a heads up to those who use the Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program.

The department says WIC benefits will not be available for use starting Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28. In a post to Facebook, officials say the pause is due to a system upgrade.

During that time, they say WIC users will not be able to buy formula with their eWIC card, will not be able to call the number on the back of the eWIC card, and will not be able to use the INWIC Mobile App to check current benefits or scan UPC codes. They note that unused WIC benefits that expire on those dates will not be refunded. However, SNAP benefits will still be available on those days.

The WIC benefits will be available again on Monday, Aug. 29. The group encourages WIC users to buy necessary products before Friday, Aug. 26.

“The Indiana WIC system’s EBT vendor will be implementing a system upgrade to allow for expanded capacity, which will require the EBT system to be shut down Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Once the change is complete, Indiana WIC clients and vendors will have a new portal to use. Indiana WIC and local WIC agencies have been notifying WIC clients of this shutdown via websites, social media and direct text messages since Aug. 1 to encourage clients who have benefits that would expire over the weekend to use them before Friday. Clients should check their INWIC app now for expiration dates, or call the number on the back of their card to check the expiration dates.”

