IDOH: Indiana WIC benefits will not be available this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is giving a heads up to those who use the Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program.
The department says WIC benefits will not be available for use starting Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28. In a post to Facebook, officials say the pause is due to a system upgrade.
During that time, they say WIC users will not be able to buy formula with their eWIC card, will not be able to call the number on the back of the eWIC card, and will not be able to use the INWIC Mobile App to check current benefits or scan UPC codes. They note that unused WIC benefits that expire on those dates will not be refunded. However, SNAP benefits will still be available on those days.
The WIC benefits will be available again on Monday, Aug. 29. The group encourages WIC users to buy necessary products before Friday, Aug. 26.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.