Evansville firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond.

Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out.

She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also finished cutting his grass, and even got out the weed eater for finishing touches.

The Evansville Fire Department shared the post, saying they were proud of their firefighters.

