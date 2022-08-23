Woman reconnects with long-lost family through ACPL Genealogy Center

Woman connects with long-lost family through ACPL Genealogy Center
By WPTA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After 7 decades, a woman is celebrating reconnecting with her biological family thanks to a discovery made at the Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center.

Genealogist and Librarian Sara Allen says she helped the woman, who is in her 70′s now, process a DNA test. The woman said she’d been fostered out from her biological family at a young age and only had a few small details about them.

The DNA test found a second cousin with the same last name, so Allen was able to provide the cousin’s contact information. The next day, Allen says the woman called her back to share some big news.

“She talked with me for 10 minutes, she was so happy, she was crying on the phone,” Allen said. “She said, ‘I got a phone call from the DNA match. He said we’re your cousins. We’ve been looking for you all of these years. My father is 87 years old, he’s always wondered what happened to you. We’re so happy to have found you.’”

She says the woman is making plans to visit her newfound family, but recognizes there may be challenges as the family lives out of state.

ACPL’s Genealogy Center boasts one of the largest research collections, using records from around the world, and is accessible during business hours at the downtown branch.

