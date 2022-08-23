‘Star Trek’ star among speakers set for PFW’s 2022-23 Omnibus Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) has announced the list of speakers for its annual Omnibus Speaker Series.

The lectures, which feature an array of renowned speakers to address myriad topics, are held at the Auer Performance Hall of the Rhinehart Music Center on the PFW campus. Tickets are offered for free on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone who is interested.

Last year, social activist Monica Lewinsky was among the speakers in the series. She discussed her well-known Ted Talk “The Price of Shame,” where she broke her public silence following years of public harassment.

This year’s speaker list is as follows (information from PFW):

Judy Woodruff - “ A guest of Omnibus, Judy Woodruff is now set to visit campus on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Woodruff is a well-respected journalist who has spent five decades reporting for NBC, CNN, and PBS. She has been White House correspondent, chief Washington correspondent, and anchored numerous programs, including the award-winning documentary series Frontline with Judy Woodruff. In 2013, she, along with the late Gwen Ifill, broke boundaries as they became the first two women to co-anchor a national news broadcast, PBS NewsHour.”

Michael Steele - “ Arriving in town just over two weeks before the midterm elections is Michael Steele, an expert in politics who broke barriers by becoming Maryland’s Lt. Governor in 2003, its first African American elected to a state-wide office, and again in 2009 when he became the chairman of the Republican National Committee. Currently an analyst for MSNBC, Steele has appeared on Meet the Press , Face the Nation, HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher , and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. He will present “The Political Scene According to Steele,” on Monday, Oct. 24.”

Moogega “Moo” Cooper - “A real-life guardian of the galaxy, Moogega “Moo” Cooper holds the awesome responsibility of keeping the Red Planet safe from Earth’s contaminants. Cooper is the planetary protection lead of the famed NASA 2020 Mars mission. Her current work with NASA is integral to the ongoing mission to discern whether Mars could be habitable for humans. Cooper graduated from high school at 16, studied physics as an undergraduate, received a master’s degree, and went on to earn her Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at the age of 24. She’s passionate about empowering organizations and others to achieve their dreams and overcome obstacles. Cooper’s presentation titled “Limitless” is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14.”

Scott Dikkers - “ With the Onion, Scott Dikkers created the original “fake news” platform and grew it into one of today’s most recognized comedy brands. He shares his experiences in how being committed to a unique vision – and standing firm in the face of seemingly impossible challenges and threats – can translate into genuine differentiation and robust brand equity for any organization. Finding solace and inspiration from the satirical MAD magazine, Dikkers found an escape from his dire childhood circumstances – poverty, divorce, bullying, and even a suicide attempt at age 8. Dikkers has written multiple comedy books, including the best-selling How to Write Funny and Our Dumb Century, which sold over a million copies, debuting as a #1 New York Times and #1 Amazon best seller, and Our Dumb World, which also debuted on the New York Times Best Seller list. His talk “The Funny Story Behind the Funny Stories” is set for Thursday, Feb. 16.”

George Takei - “Capping off the 2022-23 Omnibus Speaker Series is George Takei, a social justice activist, social media superstar, Grammy-nominated recording artist, New York Times bestselling author, and pioneering actor. He has appeared in more than 40 feature films and hundreds of television roles, most famously as Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek. From a childhood spent with his family wrongfully imprisoned in Japanese American internment camps during World War II to becoming one of the country’s leading figures in the fight for social justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and marriage equality, Takei remains a powerful voice on issues ranging from politics to pop culture. “Where No Story Has Gone Before: An Evening with George Takei,” is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25.”



PFW officials say to guarantee a seat, tickets should be reserved in advance, either online through the university’s ticketing platform, or at the Schatzlein Box Office in the Rhinehart Music Center lobby. Tickets are typically released two weeks before each presentation.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.