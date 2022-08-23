POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students

Three ISU student-athletes were killed in a crash over the weekend
Three ISU student-athletes were killed in a crash over the weekend(Indiana State Athletics)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend.

The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying five students crashed into a tree. Three were pronounced dead at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, IL, and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.

READ: Remembering Jayden Musili, ISU student from Fort Wayne who died in a fiery car crash

Jayden Musili
Jayden Musili(WPTA)

IndyStar reports that the department says there were thunderstorms and heavy rain when the crash happened, with 3-4 inches of standing water in the area.

They say one of the surviving students told police that they were traveling back to ISU from a house party at IU, and that “everyone had been drinking”. They said they were going at least 90 mph at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

