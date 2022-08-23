New Haven businesses launch sign war

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby.

Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns, jokes, and sarcastic comments directed at one another on their signs.

The idea began at the Dairy Queen in New Haven. Supervisor Taylor David said the thought first came to her in a Facebook post, and she brought it to the store manager.

The jokes and puns have helped boost morale at a time when staffing shortages are an issue.

Within minutes of Dairy Queen’s sign going up, Pizza Hut quickly put up their own response. Neighboring KFC eventually joined in on the fun too.

Employees at all three locations say they want the sign war to bring smiles to their employees, customers, and those who drive by. They hope to keep the sign war going for as long as they can.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.