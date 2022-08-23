Michigan veterinarians warn dog owners of potential new strain of parvovirus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new strain of canine parvovirus has been sickening and killing dogs in Northern Michigan.

According to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, a strain of parvovirus has killed more than 30 dogs in the last two months. The dogs had shown parvovirus-like symptoms, such as vomiting and diarrhea, which is often bloody. But when tested for parvovirus, the results were negative.

Authorities said it did not appear that the dogs had contact with each other.

Background: State veterinarian investigating ‘parvo-like illness’ in northern Michigan dogs

“If your dog is experiencing or showing any symptoms of illness keep them at home,” said Julie Hill with the Ingham County Animal Shelter. “Contact your veterinarian, keep them safe at home so that they are not spreading any diseases if they do have it, and pick up after your own pet.”

Michigan has issued a statewide health alert. Officials are warning pet owners to be cautious for a new strain of parvo. The disease impacts dogs and is spread through dog waste. The virus can be deadly if not treated early enough or prevented through a vaccine.

The MSU Veterinary Clinic said if your dog does catch parvo, they will need to isolate so they don’t pass it on to other dogs.

“Across the U.S that we see parvovirus not uncommonly in unvaccinated dogs so there’s sort of a baseline level of cases that we see generally, we are definitely seeing more than usual,” said Dr. Kim Dodd.

Dodd said the dogs that recently died were not vaccinated against parvovirus. The MSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab did the testing that confirmed the dogs contracted the virus.

They are working to spread the word about this disease so more dogs don’t come down with the virus.

“I am a pet parent myself, of two dogs who are both fully and properly vaccinated. We are continuing to live our routine,” Dodd said. “I think that’s the important take home message. At this point, there’s no indication that this strain of parvovirus is not covered by the vaccine.”

Parvovirus is spread through fecal matter and is not transmissible to people or other animals.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.