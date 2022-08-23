FWACC resuming cat adoptions following feline parvo concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) says they will be resuming cat and kitten adoptions Tuesday after they announced last week that they were pausing the adoptions and intake due to feline panleukopenia.

FWACC says the disease, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. Officials said on Aug. 18 that they were suspending adoptions and the intake of cats and kittens until Sept. 1 or until officials determine it is safe to resume.

Then on Tuesday, the shelter posted to Facebook that they would be resuming adoptions at noon on Tuesday, but intake is still diverted until Sept. 1. They say the cats and kittens currently available for adoption have not displayed symptoms and/or have tested negative for the deadly virus.

They note that adopters are still encouraged to monitor their pets once at home as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.