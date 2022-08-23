DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores.

DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.

On Tuesday morning, the company posted to its Facebook page that it is consolidating its two north stores, at Auburn and Coldwater roads. They say the last day for the Coldwater Road shop is set for Wednesday, Aug. 24.

“With the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost increases, including the expenses of operating multiple stores, we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our two north Fort Wayne locations into one,” the Facebook post reads.

They note that the Auburn Road location is just a few miles away and encourage customers to visit that store.

