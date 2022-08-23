DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store

DeBrand Coldwater Road location
DeBrand Coldwater Road location(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores.

DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.

On Tuesday morning, the company posted to its Facebook page that it is consolidating its two north stores, at Auburn and Coldwater roads. They say the last day for the Coldwater Road shop is set for Wednesday, Aug. 24.

“With the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost increases, including the expenses of operating multiple stores, we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our two north Fort Wayne locations into one,” the Facebook post reads.

They note that the Auburn Road location is just a few miles away and encourage customers to visit that store.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died in a fiery crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning.
POLICE: One of three ISU students killed in crash from Fort Wayne
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded...
VIDEO: Richmond officer’s fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
Bryce Kreider
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son suffers fractured skull
Mathew Cramer II
Attorneys file petition for ‘intellectual disability’ for man charged in dismemberment case

Latest News

Volunteers called hundreds of people living in Southeast Fort Wayne on Sunday to let them know...
ChangeMakers Fort Wayne Holds Phone Bank over Proposed Jail Site
Generic graphic of police lights
Allen County Coroner’s Office rules teen victim of July shooting a homicide
Three ISU student-athletes were killed in a crash over the weekend
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
The Omnibus Speaker Series returns to Purdue Fort Wayne beginning in September.
‘Star Trek’ star among speakers set for PFW’s 2022-23 Omnibus Series