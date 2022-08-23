Coroner identifies victim in motorcycle vs. semi crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died after colliding with a semi on US 33 earlier this month.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Cook Road and US 33 on Thursday, Aug. 11, the coroner says.

They have identified the motorcyclist as 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas of Columbia City. His death was ruled an accident, marking the 28th fatal crash in Allen County so far this year.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Prosecutors Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

