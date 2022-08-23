Allen County Coroner’s Office rules teen victim of July shooting a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s office ruled the death of a 16-year-old shooting victim a homicide on Tuesday.

The coroner’s office says Lebrishia Miangel Hobbs was shot on July 6, 2022, in the 500 block of Picadilly Circle and was found unresponsive in the backyard of her house. Hobbs was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Hobbs succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

Another 16-year-old, Elaysha Underwood, has been charged with the shooting. Court records on Tuesday show that her charges were upgraded from attempted murder to murder.

Related: 16-year-old charged as an adult in shooting of girl

An autopsy by the coroner’s office determined that Hobbs died from a gunshot wound to the head and her manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Hobbs is the 18th homicide in Allen County for 2022.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.