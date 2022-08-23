Allen Co. Commissioner: Board considering other properties for new jail

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters spoke with WPTA several times Tuesday both over the phone and via zoom about new proposed locations for a new Allen County Jail.

In the first of those conversations, Peters told us that commissioners had heard “consternation” from residents on the southeast side about the proposed site at Paulding and Adams Center, and because of that the commissioners were no longer considering that location.

In a follow-up conversation, Peters said the commissioners must still consider that location because it’s already included in their report to the judge.

Since that filing, Peters says commissioners have identified two other potential alternative locations; one on the northwest side, the other is east central.

Thursday the commissioners are scheduled to go before the federal judge who has mandated changes to address overcrowding at the current Allen County Jail. During that status conference, Peters says he hopes the judge will allow the county more time to vet the two alternative locations.

WPTA initially reported the proposed location on the southeast side was off the table, Peters says that is not the case because the southeast location is included in the report to the judge. If the judge doesn’t grant additional time, Peters says the commission will have to go with the Paulding location.

“We have been put in a position where we had to put together a plan. And in order to put together a plan in the time that the federal judge has required, we’ve had to identify a location. And the only location that we had at the time was the location on the corner of Adams Center and Paulding roads. Consequently, that was the location that was put into our response to the federal judge, which was filed in mid-July. Recognizing the consternation that has been caused out in the southeast part of town, we continue to push and seek other alternatives.”

Earlier this year, a U.S. District Court judge found in favor of the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that include overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

Then in July, the commissioners said expanding the current jail downtown was not an option. They suggested that a new jail be built on county-owned land at Paulding and Adams Center roads, as it would provide the space they need, but were met with backlash from constituents.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.