VIDEO: Richmond officer’s fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital

“This walk was supposed to look a lot different, but I will always be thankful we still got to celebrate,” Sierra Neal wrote in the video’s caption.
Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded...
Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded to a call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop.(Richmond Police Department)
By WTHR
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ind. (WTHR) — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding.

It wasn’t the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok of her walking in a white dress toward Burton’s hospital room.

In the video, “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan plays in the background as Neal walks toward the room, surrounded by hospital staff standing in support of her and Burton.

“This walk was supposed to look a lot different, but I will always be thankful we still got to celebrate. Even if it is not legal on paper, you are my wife. I love you Seara,” Neal wrote in the caption for the video.

A photo hangs on the door of Burton’s room, showing the Richmond officer and her K-9 partner Brev, who was with her when she was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The video has been viewed millions of times and has more than 260,000 likes. It’s gained attention from people across the country, offering their prayers for Burton, Neal and their families.

@sbrooke322 This walk was supposed to look a lot different, but I will always be thankful we still got to celebrate. Even if it is not legal on paper, you are my wife ❤️🤍 I love you Seara #searastrong #burtonstrong #wedding ♬ Something in the Orange - Zach Bryan

A suspect, Phillip Lee, shot Burton at close range as Brev was checking his moped for drugs. She’s been clinging to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital ever since.

Neal continues to show her strength in the face of tragedy, posting on social media last week to publicly thank everyone for their support.

In the post she said, “Seara is the strongest person I know and she continues to prove that every single day. She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same.”

Neal ended her post with, “Seara Burton I love you more than anything in this entire world and I am so very proud of you. You are my person.”

Latest News

News

POLICE: One of three ISU students killed in crash from Fort Wayne

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the three Indiana State University students who were killed in a crash over the weekend.

News

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district have voted to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume.

Politics

Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Gov. Eric Holcomb arrived Sunday evening in Taiwan for a four-day visit that will focus on economic exchange, particularly semiconductors, according to a statement from his office.

News

Scholar

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 8-21-22

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Addy Wiley Stays Home

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Komets alumni

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 8-20-22

Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT

News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Fort Wayne shooting

Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
|
By Tylor Brummett
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting Saturday during a large gathering at a home, according to police.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Wabash teen

Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT
|
By Tylor Brummett
The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 15-year old Austin Hinsey.