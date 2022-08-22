Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike

(Pexels/Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district have voted to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume.

The Ohio Education Association says more than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday and members will take to picket lines on Monday.

The union, which represents more than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees, says the strike is about a a commitment to modern schools, smaller class sizes and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and physical education.

The district of some 47,000 students has said it plans to start the school year with remote learning on Wednesday if the strike continues.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Three people died in a fiery crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning.
POLICE: One of three ISU students killed in crash from Fort Wayne
Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded...
VIDEO: Richmond officer’s fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at...
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits
Scholar