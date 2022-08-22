Rescued beagles up for adoption beginning Tuesday

By Gabe Prough
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - About 15 of those beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia should be up for adoption beginning Tuesday.

Last week, roughly four thousand beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Twenty five beagles were sent to Humane Fort Wayne. The dogs were examined by vets and behavioral staff over the weekend.

Those beagles will be available only for people with an approved application. All of these pups will take patience, as they’ve spent their entire lives in cages and kennels. Some of them don’t even know what grass is.

The remaining ten beagles will take some extra socialization and work as foster homes and staff try to acclimate them to life as a pet. The dogs that need special attention haven’t been responding to human attention or affection, and they didn’t seem to want to play with toys or have a treat.

Above all, Humane Fort Wayne staff want to be sure these pups get placed in the right home the first time. If you’re still interested in adopting one of these beagles, Humane Fort Wayne staff held a Facebook Live earlier today answering questions. You can find a link to that here.

