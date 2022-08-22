Remembering Jayden Musili, ISU student from Fort Wayne who died in a fiery car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the three students who died in a fiery car accident just outside of Terre Haute Sunday was from Fort Wayne.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the three Indiana State University students who were killed in a crash over the weekend.

The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying five students crashed into a tree. Three were pronounced dead at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Then on Monday, officers say the victims have been identified as 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, IL, and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.

They say the two who were injured are 20-year-old Omarian Dixon of Lafayette and 19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, IL.

Jared Kistler is from Fort Wayne and attended ISU with Musili. He says the two were close friends and grew up together.

“I saw all 5 of the boys before the incident happened,” Kistler said. “It hurt a lot, I was just with Jay Friday night, me and him hung out and we were talking. I wasn’t expecting this to happen.”

Kistler says Musili will be remembered for his infectious smile and positive attitude.

“Everyone knows Jay for his smile, he’s always laughing, always in a positive mood,” Kistler said. “To all of jays friends, I hope y’all just remember the good positive memories and to make sure you always tell your loved ones, you love them.”

Musili graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 2021. School leaders released a statement Monday:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jayden Musili, a graduate from the Class of 2021. He passed away in a car accident early Sunday morning. Jayden was a member of the football team during his time at CLHS. He attended Holy Cross Lutheran School and was a member of St. Augustine Lutheran Church. We place our hope and promise in life eternal that is ours through Jesus Christ. Our prayers are with his family and the entire Concordia family during this difficult time.”

Leaders say they believe the football team will host a prayer at their game Friday night.

