POLICE: One of three ISU students killed in crash from Fort Wayne

TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the three Indiana State University students who were killed in a crash over the weekend.

The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying five students crashed into a tree. Three were pronounced dead at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Then on Monday, officers say the victims have been identified as 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, IL, and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.

They say the two who were injured are 20-year-old Omarian Dixon of Lafayette and 19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, IL.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all involved,” the department says.

