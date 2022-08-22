Police: Scammer uses ‘Play Money’ to purchase items on Facebook Marketplace

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) wants to alert Facebook Marketplace users about a scam involving fake money.

The FWPD says people with the profiles “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” are targeting out-of-town Facebook Market users that are selling Play Stations or shoes. The meet is made in Fort Wayne where the buyer uses fake money to purchase the item, FWPD says.

The money is folded in a way that the victim can’t see the words “Play Money” or “Copy Money” on the bill and the bills have no serial numbers. All of the bills have been in $100 denominations.

The suspects then pawn whatever item they bought from the victim.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.