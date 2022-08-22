Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son suffers fractured skull

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man is facing a neglect charge after documents say his son suffered a fractured skull while in his care last year.

Court documents say police were called to the hospital on Dec. 13, 2021, after a woman noticed bruising on her son’s face following a visit with his father, 22-year-old Bryce Kreider. Examinations of the child revealed he had a skull fracture that was found to be non-life-threatening.

When the mother asked Kreider about the bruising, she says he told her that the boy hit himself in the face with a tambourine but later said the child fell out of his swing two or three times. Police spoke with the woman’s sister, who said she overheard Kreider tell her sister on more than one occasion that if she didn’t “shut that kid up, he would strangle him”, court documents say. The woman also said she witnessed Kreider strike her sister’s other son but she never reported it to authorities.

Police then interviewed Kreider, who said he was preparing a bottle when he heard the child scream and found him lying on the concrete floor of his bedroom. He admitted that he called the child’s mother but lied and said that he hit himself with a toy. He then admitted that he grabbed the child by the face saying he didn’t mean to hurt him.

When detectives asked him about hitting another child, he said “yes, a nine years old (sic) kid was acting up. I struck him in the back of his head.”

Documents say police then asked him about threatening to strangle his son, and he said “yes, once I said I would strangle him but I never did. We were in bed, baby was in crib. He kept spitting out his bottle, I was getting frustrated and I told him I would strangle him.”

Kreider was taken into custody on Aug. 19 and is preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

