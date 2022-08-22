Attorneys file petition for ‘intellectual disability’ for man charged in dismemberment case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the men charged in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a 55-year-old Fort Wayne man appeared in court on Monday.

22-year-old Mathew Cramer II is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in the killing of Shane Nguyen in April of 2021.

Online court records show his attorneys took the first steps to deem Cramer mentally incompetent to stand trial. The judge ruled that he does not have an intellectual disability.

Shane Nguyen was reported missing by his family, triggering a Silver Alert on April 23, 2021. His remains were later found in his van, which police said the suspects used to lead them on a chase.

Investigators believe Cramer slammed Nguyen’s head to the ground, killing him. Police say Cramer and his accused accomplice, 21-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, dismembered the man’s remains at a local storage unit before placing them in Nguyen’s van.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in July. He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 4.

Cramer is set to appear in court on Sept. 26 for a pretrial conference. He faces the possibility of life without parole if he is convicted.

