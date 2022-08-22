Attorneys file petition for ‘intellectual disability’ for man charged in dismemberment case

Mathew Cramer II
Mathew Cramer II(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the men charged in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a 55-year-old Fort Wayne man appeared in court on Monday.

BACKGROUND: Men accused of dismembering Fort Wayne man in storage unit

22-year-old Mathew Cramer II is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in the killing of Shane Nguyen in April of 2021.

Online court records show his attorneys took the first steps to deem Cramer mentally incompetent to stand trial. The judge ruled that he does not have an intellectual disability.

Shane Nguyen was reported missing by his family, triggering a Silver Alert on April 23, 2021. His remains were later found in his van, which police said the suspects used to lead them on a chase.

Investigators believe Cramer slammed Nguyen’s head to the ground, killing him. Police say Cramer and his accused accomplice, 21-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, dismembered the man’s remains at a local storage unit before placing them in Nguyen’s van.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in July. He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 4.

Cramer is set to appear in court on Sept. 26 for a pretrial conference. He faces the possibility of life without parole if he is convicted.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died in a fiery crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning.
POLICE: One of three ISU students killed in crash from Fort Wayne
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash

Latest News

Jayden Musili
Remembering Jayden Musili, ISU student from Fort Wayne who died in a fiery car crash
Remembering Jayden Musili, ISU student from Fort Wayne who died in a fiery car crash
Rescued beagles up for adoption beginning Tuesday
Rescued beagles up for adoption beginning Tuesday
Humane Fort Wayne Beagles
Rescued beagles up for adoption beginning Tuesday
Bryce Kreider
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son suffers fractured skull