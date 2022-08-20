Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Fort Wayne shooting

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting Saturday during a large gathering at a home, according to police.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 1500 block of E. Lewis Street just before 1:30 a.m. Police say when they got there they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say several people left the area before they arrived and they don’t have anyone in custody.

Investigators ask that you give them a call, if you have any information. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

