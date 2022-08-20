Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting Saturday during a large gathering at a home, according to police.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 1500 block of E. Lewis Street just before 1:30 a.m. Police say when they got there they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say several people left the area before they arrived and they don’t have anyone in custody.

Investigators ask that you give them a call, if you have any information. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.