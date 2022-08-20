Silver Alert issued for missing Wabash teen

Austin Hinsey
Austin Hinsey(Indiana State Police)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 15-year old Austin Hinsey.

Hinsey is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 108 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen on August 4 wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you see her, you’re asked to call the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.

