South Bend student detained in shots fired incident after exiting school bus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A juvenile is in custody after allegedly firing shots in a South Bend neighborhood.

The suspect is believed to be a South Bend high school student who got off the school bus shortly before firing shots.

Police responded to the area of Huey Street and Bulla Street Wednesday just after 4 p.m. Neighbors told officers a South Bend school bus had just dropped off students in the 1500 block of Huey Street shortly before shots were heard.

Witnesses told police they saw a group of juveniles in the area around that time, and that they possibly had a firearm with them. One suspect has been identified and is now detained at the Juvenile Justice Center.

No one was injured and no shots were fired inside or at the bus. Police say they are working with the South Bend Community School Corporation on the investigation.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

