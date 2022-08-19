Police charge man for exposing himself in a Target parking lot with child inside car

(Storyblocks.com)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. JOHN, Ind. (WPTA) - The St. John Police Department says a man is facing charges after he was caught on camera exposing himself in a car with an infant in a Target parking lot.

The department said in a post that on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers received a complaint of a man inappropriately touching himself while in a vehicle that was parked in the Target parking lot on Wicker Ave.

They say a witness confronted the man through the open passenger side window of his car and recorded the incident. During the very brief confrontation, video shows the man driving away and the witness captured a clear image of the man’s vehicle and license plate. The witness gave the video to police, which officers say clearly shows a man nude from his waist down.

Detectives say they reviewed Target surveillance video, which they say showed the same man shopping in the store with an infant in the shopping cart. After shopping, they say he is seen putting his bags and infant into his car, the same one that was shown on the witness’s video

Police identified the man as 34-year-old Thomas W. Harms and arrested him at his St. John home the next day. He is being preliminarily charged with performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and public nudity.

