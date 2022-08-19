Now-former FWPD officer given no jail time in separate public indecency cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The now-former Fort Wayne Police Department officer who exposed himself to two different women is avoiding jail time.

42-year-old Erik Melia was charged with public indecency in two separate cases where court documents say he exposed himself to two women while he was on duty.

In court on Friday, he was ordered to serve two years on probation for both of the charges. He was also issued no-contact orders.

In one of the cases, court documents say a woman received texts from Melia during his shifts with the police department. She told police he texted her saying that he was waiting outside of her home and that he was inappropriately touching himself. She told investigators that it made her uncomfortable and she was worried he would not leave if she declined his request. Documents say she went outside and found Melia with his shorts unzipped and recorded Melia admitting to the behavior.

A second woman spoke with ABC21, saying she called the police to report someone violating a protective order, and one of the responding officers was Melia. She said Melia asked her to follow him to a parking lot so he could finish his paperwork, but when he got out of his car, he was exposing himself to her.

“At that moment I’m thinking in my head, ‘What do I do? I’m with a police officer. I can’t call the police. I can’t scream for help. I can’t attack him,’” the woman said in the interview.

She says she eventually got into her car and both left the area, so she called the police.

According to a police incident report, a Fort Wayne Police Department sergeant made the scene. In the report, he writes that Melia told him a “female saw him urinate.” The sergeant’s report goes on to say, “At that time, Officer Melia told me that he made a tasteless comment along the lines of ‘Don’t act like you’re afraid to touch it.’ (paraphrased.)”

