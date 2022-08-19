Man found guilty in 2020 shooting
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of attempted murder stemming from a shooting in March of 2020.
Court documents say 35-year-old Gregory Vaughn Jr. shot a person with disabilities seven times before he fled the state and was arrested in Illinois.
In court on Friday, he was found guilty of attempted murder and theft of a firearm.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight over an ex-girlfriend. They say the victim, who uses a wheelchair, was shot repeatedly while he was in his car at a school bus stop on March 3, 2020.
