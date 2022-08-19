Grabill man charged with 10 counts of child molesting, incest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Grabill man accused of child molestation and incest, that spanned 11 years.

Probable cause documents say that on July 27, 2022, a victim reported a sexual assault on July 25. The victim told investigators that the abuse had begun when the victim was 6 years old and living in the home of Travis Gene Ely.

The victim said the abuse happened again about five or six years later at a different relative’s house who is now deceased. Court documents state that the victim believes the abuse happened as many as 400 times over 11 years.

Investigators tried to interview Ely on August 2, but he refused to sign the paperwork, according to court documents.

