FWPD: Missing 21-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE: At 11:20 a.m., FWPD said Abigail Swager was found safe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a missing 21-year-old woman.

Police say Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen in downtown Fort Wayne around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 lbs. She has blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights, officers say.

FWPD sent a public safety alert about her later Friday morning, saying she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about Abigail’s whereabouts contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers (260) 436-7867. You can also use the “P3 Tips” app.

