FWPD: Missing 21-year-old woman found safe

Abigial Swager WPTA
Abigial Swager WPTA(WPTA)
By Kayla Stewart and Nick Marusiak
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: At 11:20 a.m., FWPD said Abigail Swager was found safe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a missing 21-year-old woman.

Police say Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen in downtown Fort Wayne around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 lbs. She has blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights, officers say.

FWPD sent a public safety alert about her later Friday morning, saying she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about Abigail’s whereabouts contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers (260) 436-7867. You can also use the “P3 Tips” app.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where’s my money? You could be getting a $200 payment soon
Where’s my money? Officials say you could get your tax refund soon
Northern Lights
Chance to see Northern Lights in Indiana, Ohio
POLICE: IU student, 20, found dead in Bloomington home
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community

Latest News

42-year-old Erik Melia
Now-former FWPD officer given no jail time in separate public indecency cases
In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Dancing with the Stars Fort Wayne)
In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Dancing with the Stars Fort Wayne)
On Friday, the 25 beagles arrived at Humane Fort Wayne to be evaluated.
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive at Humane Fort Wayne
In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Dancing with the Fort Wayne Stars)
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive at Humane Fort Wayne
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive at Humane Fort Wayne