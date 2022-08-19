ChangeMakers plan community rally Friday about proposed jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - ChangeMakers Fort Wayne has organized a ‘community rally’ Friday morning to speak out against Allen County Commissioners’ plans to build a new jail on the southeast side of town.
The rally, planned for 10 a.m. at Citizens Square, comes after a federal judge has ordered the county to address overcrowding issues at the jail’s current location. The commissioners have decided the best way to meet the judge’s order is to build a new $300 million jail, which they have recommended be built on the southeast side of town.
The judge gave commissioners until Aug. 25 to present a formal plan that the judge must approve. Typically, the Allen County Board of Commissioners meet on Fridays to, among other things, discuss progress on the plans to build a new jail, but they canceled the Aug. 19 meeting.
At last week’s meeting, Alisha Rauch with ChangeMakers spoke before commissioners to urge them to focus on solving the problems at the current jail downtown rather than planning to build a new jail.
“The long-term solution to him (the judge), while he may not have specifically said ‘build a jail’ left us with no alternative but to consider the construction of a new jail,” Commissioner Nelson Peters said.
