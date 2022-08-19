ChangeMakers plan community rally Friday about proposed jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - ChangeMakers Fort Wayne has organized a ‘community rally’ Friday morning to speak out against Allen County Commissioners’ plans to build a new jail on the southeast side of town.

The rally, planned for 10 a.m. at Citizens Square, comes after a federal judge has ordered the county to address overcrowding issues at the jail’s current location. The commissioners have decided the best way to meet the judge’s order is to build a new $300 million jail, which they have recommended be built on the southeast side of town.

The judge gave commissioners until Aug. 25 to present a formal plan that the judge must approve. Typically, the Allen County Board of Commissioners meet on Fridays to, among other things, discuss progress on the plans to build a new jail, but they canceled the Aug. 19 meeting.

At last week’s meeting, Alisha Rauch with ChangeMakers spoke before commissioners to urge them to focus on solving the problems at the current jail downtown rather than planning to build a new jail.

“The long-term solution to him (the judge), while he may not have specifically said ‘build a jail’ left us with no alternative but to consider the construction of a new jail,” Commissioner Nelson Peters said.

After evading conversations with neighbors from the southeast for more than 5 weeks, Nelson Peters and Rich Beck met with the Southwest Area Partnership. Frustrated neighbors will continue on with the scheduled Commissioners meeting with Community Advocates stepping in the role of commissioner. They are calling for a series of emergency meetings held ahead of the courtdate on Aug 25, 2022, with real intention to hear the impacted. These meetings are suggested for Monday and Tuesday of next week from 5-6PM at a designated SE church and at an East Allen County School. There is a pledge: “No new jail Southeast, and no new jail period” that was unveiled last week by the coalition, Help Not Handcuffs as the next step in an effort that started with over 400 community members signing a petition in addition to a sign-on letter from over 40 black business owners, pastors, and neighborhood association presidents. These complementary statements are all intended to urge the Allen County commissioners to halt their aggressive timeline toward building a new jail.

