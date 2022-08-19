Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive at Humane Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After a long journey from Virginia, 25 beagles once used for medical research have arrived in Fort Wayne for a chance at a better life.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Envigo, a private contract research organization, that alleged the company violated the Animal Welfare Act at the breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. They say inspections revealed inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and some cases of dogs that were euthanized without anesthesia.

The Humane Society of the United States was then given sole responsibility for rescuing the roughly 4,000 beagles in a period of 60 days after the transfer plan proposed by the DOJ was approved. Humane Fort Wayne officials announced on Thursday that they would be taking in 25 of those dogs.

Humane Fort Wayne shares photos of the 25 dogs they traveled to Virginia to rescue. (Humane Fort Wayne)

On Friday, the 25 beagles arrived at Humane Fort Wayne to be evaluated. Officials there say so far, they have not seen any major health concerns but note that it is still early on in the process.

“Humane Fort Wayne has never backed down from a challenge, if you throw down a gauntlet, we will take you up on it,” Community Relations Manager Melissa Gibson said.

The public is asked to refrain from calling the shelter directly and to instead stay tuned to its website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information. They say anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the dogs can fill out the online application on their website.

