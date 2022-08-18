Wild Wednesdays: Orangutans swinging around

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The zookeepers at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo are here for Wild Wednesday to chat about the orangutans! Friday, August 19 is World Orangutan Day, and your kids can get into the spirit by downloading and making their own “Roaming Rambutan” to take with them on their day to day adventures. Click here to head over to the Orangutan SSP website to download it.

Wild Wednesdays with Liz Braden explores different training and fun activities the animals at the zoo do throughout the day. Catch it on the ABC 21 morning show each Wednesday morning during the zoo season.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.