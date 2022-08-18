Richmond PD shares update on officer critically injured in shooting

Officer Burton’s K9 partner Brev is being cared for by one of the department’s investigators while Burton fight’s for her life at an Ohio hospital.
Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton
Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton(Courtesy)
By WTHR
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (WTHR) - Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton, who was critically injured in a shooting during a traffic stop, continues to cling to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, a letter penned Wednesday by the Richmond Police Department’s top brass said.

The letter, signed by Richmond’s chief of police and two deputy chiefs of police, said Burton’s K9 partner Brev is being cared for by one of the department’s investigators who is a former K9 handler.

Burton was shot at close range during a traffic stop on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

As Brev was checking the suspect’s moped for drugs, the suspect, Phillip Lee, fired at Burton and a fellow officer, striking Burton.

A week later, Burton is continuing to fight for her life in Miami Valley Hospital. The letter said though she remains in critical condition, there have been some “bright spots.” Still, her condition remains “very serious.”

Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded...
Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded to a call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop.(Richmond Police Department)

In the update, the police chiefs thanked the hospital’s doctors and nurses for “providing her with the best possible medical care.”

The letter went on to say, “We as a department and a community continue to hope and pray for her recovery.”

Brev was not injured in the shooting. The letter said Brev is “in excellent hands” with the investigator he was placed with and “being cared for in the best possible way” as Burton is being cared for at the hospital.

This tragedy has pulled together members of the Richmond community and the police department.

The letter said members of the police department are navigating this difficult time by staying strong and standing together to support each other.

“They have the full and unwavering support of the administration, the city of Richmond, and the community as a whole,” the department said.

Meanwhile, businesses are holding fundraisers, giving a portion of the proceeds to Burton and hoping for a speedy recovery.

One business, Primex Plastics in Richmond, has passed out nearly 4,000 “Prayers for Seara” signs since last Thursday.

Undercover Coffee Shop and Mo’s Cupcakery & More are also offering their support. The downtown businesses are giving 100% of their profits this week to Burton.

Around the corner, Journey Yoga Studio found its own way to help the community. Monday night, the owner held a special class in honor of Burton at Elstro Plaza in Richmond.

“Many times over the last week we have been humbled by your support,” the letter said. “Please join us in our continued prayers for Seara, her family, the police department, and our community.”

The man accused in the shooting now has a date for his first appearance in the case. Phillip Lee is expected in court Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the judge appointed an attorney to represent him. Lee is charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and several other drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WTHR. All rights reserved.

