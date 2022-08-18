Police seeking help identifying man seen near Kokomo burglary scene

KOKOMO, Ind. (WPTA) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was spotted near a Kokomo business that was allegedly burglarized.

Indiana State Police Trooper Steven Glass says an employee of Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo reported power and plumbing tools had been stolen from a fenced-in area of the business on Aug. 11.

Glass says surveillance video obtained during the investigation shows a slender man with dark hair, a gray shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes wearing a light-colored backpack who was in the area at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man or who has information about the burglary is asked to contact Trooper Glass by at 765-473-6666.

