POLICE: IU student, 20, found dead in Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old Indiana University student was found dead inside of a home, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

Police say Avery R. McMillan was found unresponsive at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, on Wednesday around 9:45 a.m. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, WTHR reports.

The woman was given three doses of Narcan but was not able to be revived, officers say.

Swain said a 33-year-old man who lives in the home where she was found was the one who called 911. Police say he told deputies he met McMillan Tuesday night near IU’s campus and they went back to his home. He said he found McMillan unconscious Wednesday morning and called 911 and is cooperating with the investigation.

McMillan, who was originally from Valparaiso, was in a sorority at IU but lived in an apartment in Bloomington, according to WTHR.

They say the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working with Indiana University Police on the investigation.

