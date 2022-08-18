Man charged in 2020 crash that left his daughter, 6, dead

37-year-old A Lee
37-year-old A Lee(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents show a Fort Wayne man is now being charged in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead.

According to a probable cause document, police were called to the intersection of Hartzell and Paulding roads on reports of a crash around 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020. New Haven police arrived on the scene and were told by a witness that a child had been ejected from the car.

Officers say a Hyundai driven by 37-year-old A Lee was headed eastbound on Paulding Road and disregarded the stop sign at Hartzell Road. Documents say a van was headed southbound on Hartzell when it was hit by the Hyundai. A passenger in the van says when it came to a stop, he got out of the van to check on the other car when he found the girl unconscious. The Allen County Coroner says the girl, Fara Har Na, was pronounced dead the day after the crash.

When police first spoke with Lee, he claimed his brother was driving the car at the time of the crash and had run off. Police spoke with witnesses who denied seeing anyone else in that car. In a later interview on Feb. 11, 2021, Lee admitted that he was driving around with his daughter when the crash happened but says he does not remember anything after the crash.

He is being preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and driving while suspended. Online court records show a warrant is out for his arrest.

