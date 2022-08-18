ISP investigating after man found dead in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives say they are investigating after a Connersville man was found dead Wednesday morning.

Officers say detectives were called around 8 a.m. to Dale Cemetery, at 807 N. Gregg Road, for a report of a dead man.

Police say they arrived and found the body of a man in his early 50′s, who they later identified as 53-year-old Thomas Combs of Connersville. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner Cord Coyle. ISP says his cause of death will be determined during an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at (765) 778-2121.

