FWACC suspending adoptions, intake of cats due to virus outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Feline panleukopenia is forcing Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) to shut down cat adoptions and intake effective immediately.

FWACC officials say the disease, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. They say it can cause symptoms from fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea, and can cause death in some cases. They note that it does not affect people or other animals.

The shelter says anyone who has adopted a cat from FWACC since August 1 should be monitoring their pet at home for any of the above symptoms. Officials say staff there are working to contact adopters that may be affected by the outbreak. If your cat is showing symptoms, they say to call 427-1244 option 1 immediately.

“We know we have had up to 25 to 30 cases over the past 6 weeks. It is extremely contagious especially if your cats are not vaccinated currently,” FWACC Director Amy Jo-Sites said.

Because of the outbreak, the shelter is suspending the intake of cats and kittens until Sept. 1 or until officials determine it is safe to resume. The shelter is also seeking the community’s help with donations to cover vaccine costs. Donations can be made online here.

“Citizens who currently have an appointment to surrender an at-risk cat or kitten will be contacted and offered options to get the cat vaccinated at the shelter then keep it at their home until the shelter is ready and able to take the cat or kitten. Citizens bringing in stray cats or kittens will be offered the same service, vaccinations then the option to hold them in their home to prevent further spread of the disease. FWACC is an open-access shelter, so if the citizen does not wish to take the cat or kitten home we will take it in. To further stop the spread of the disease in our community, all community cats will be vaccinated against feline panleukopenia before being returned to their colony. Feline panleukopenia is a preventable disease. FWACC is urging all pet owners to ensure their cats are up-to-date on current vaccines. Kittens can receive the first round of vaccines to prevent the deadly disease at 4-6 weeks and should receive boosters as recommended by a veterinarian. Adult cats should also be vaccinated to prevent illness."

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.