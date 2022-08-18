FWACC suspending adoptions, intake of cats due to virus outbreak

(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Feline panleukopenia is forcing Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) to shut down cat adoptions and intake effective immediately.

FWACC officials say the disease, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. They say it can cause symptoms from fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea, and can cause death in some cases. They note that it does not affect people or other animals.

The shelter says anyone who has adopted a cat from FWACC since August 1 should be monitoring their pet at home for any of the above symptoms. Officials say staff there are working to contact adopters that may be affected by the outbreak. If your cat is showing symptoms, they say to call 427-1244 option 1 immediately.

“We know we have had up to 25 to 30 cases over the past 6 weeks. It is extremely contagious especially if your cats are not vaccinated currently,” FWACC Director Amy Jo-Sites said.

Because of the outbreak, the shelter is suspending the intake of cats and kittens until Sept. 1 or until officials determine it is safe to resume. The shelter is also seeking the community’s help with donations to cover vaccine costs. Donations can be made online here.

