FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For four years and counting, the City of Decatur is preparing to host the annual ‘Dekatur Germanfest’ at the Madison Street Plaza. This event celebrates the rich German history that surrounds the community.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, August 20th, beginning with a ceremonial keg tapping at 6:00pm.

