Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne

Humane Fort Wayne has received 25 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is working with area shelters to help rescue 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Envigo, a private contract research organization, that alleged the company violated the Animal Welfare Act at the breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, TMX reports. They say inspections revealed inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and some cases of dogs that were euthanized without anesthesia.

HSUS was then given sole responsibility for rescuing the roughly 4,000 beagles in a period of 60 days after the transfer plan proposed by the DOJ was approved. As of Aug. 9, HSUS says over 2,000 of the dogs are on their way to find their forever homes.

Humane Fort Wayne officials announced on Thursday that they will be taking in 25 of those dogs. Due to the expected volume of inquiries about the beagles, officials are asking the public to refrain from calling the shelter directly and to instead stay tuned to its website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information. They say anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the dogs can fill out the application online.

Humane Fort Wayne shares photos of the 25 dogs they traveled to Virginia to rescue.
Humane Fort Wayne shares photos of the 25 dogs they traveled to Virginia to rescue.(Humane Fort Wayne)

“We are honored to be a part of this monumental effort,” Humane Fort Wayne Executive Director Jessica Henry said. “This organization has never shied away from a challenge, and while we know it will be a herculean task, we’re thrilled to be able to give these animals a chance for a better life.”

Envigo’s parent company is Inotiv, the same facility that was a source of concern among animal activists in Indiana as they attempted to rescue beagles that were set to be euthanized after being used for animal testing. However, Inotiv did not respond to their pleas to release the dogs.

It sparked conversation among activists and lawmakers about Indiana’s legislation regarding animal testing. On May 24, advocates gathered at the statehouse to announce that they are working on legislation that would require companies to try and adopt out dogs and cats after they are used for testing.

“There are 14 other states in this country that have mandated that companion animals that have been used in research labs be released for adoption at the conclusion of those tests and we want Indiana to follow suit. It’s not cutting-edge legislation, it’s stuff that’s being done across the country,” Henry said at the statehouse.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

