Where’s my money? Officials say you could get your tax refund soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Where’s my money? It’s a question so many of you have asked weeks after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that would give some Hoosier taxpayers a refund.

For months now, we’ve all dealt with higher prices and it hasn’t been fun. Hoosier lawmakers say they hope a new round of tax refunds approved in a bill that passed during last month’s special session could help a little.

It would mean an extra $200 for most individuals, in addition to the previous $125 that most people have received.

So, are you eligible for the $200? Everyone who received the $125 refund is eligible for this second payment of $200. You’re also eligible for the $200 payment if you received social security benefits in 2022. However, you can’t be claimed as a dependent on an income tax return.

“It was frustrating because all of the direct deposits went out in may and June and so half of the Hoosiers had gotten their tax returns but those who filed their 2021 tax return and owed Indiana money or didn’t put their direct deposit information on their return are waiting on their check,” Indiana Auditor Tera Klutz said.

If you’re eligible, you’ll receive that money either by direct deposit or by paper check. It mostly depends on how you filed this year. However, paper checks for both payments have been delayed because of supply chain issues.

“We were set to originally begin printing in July, but we were notified by our vendor that there was a paper delay and so we didn’t get a shipment until August 3,” Klutz said.

You might now be asking when will you get your money?” If you have direct deposit, your $125 refund should already be in your account. The $200 should be ready Thursday and paper checks could arrive as early as this weekend with both payments. State officials began printing around 50,000 checks per day this week. A total of 1.7 million checks are set to be mailed by early October and should arrive by November 1.

If you still have questions, you can call the Indiana Department of Revenue, or visit the website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.