Wells Co. Prosecutor under investigation after self-reporting ‘poor decision’
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Prosecutor says he has reported himself to a disciplinary committee after he says he made a “poor decision” involving his son and law enforcement.
Prosecutor Andrew Carnall says in a statement that a few weeks ago, an officer notified him that his son had been pulled over for speeding and suspected drunk driving. He says he made a “poor decision” to request that he pick his son up, which the officer allowed.
He says he later called and apologized to the officer, admitting his wrongdoing. He says he then reported himself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission and requested a special prosecutor in the case.
The Wells County Board of Commissioners said in their Aug. 15 meeting that the incident is under investigation by Indiana State Police.
Commissioner Michael Vanover noted that three disciplinary requests have been made by the sitting judges of the county and one by the assistant prosecutor. He also urged that Carnall resign from his position immediately, but says the board does not have the authority to require Carnall’s resignation.
“We can plead to him to do the right thing,” he says in an interview with ABC21. “We will not tolerate corruption on any level.”
Carnall, who was elected as the county’s prosecutor in 2014, remains in the role at this time. His full statement is as follows:
