Wells Co. Prosecutor under investigation after self-reporting ‘poor decision’

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Prosecutor says he has reported himself to a disciplinary committee after he says he made a “poor decision” involving his son and law enforcement.

Prosecutor Andrew Carnall says in a statement that a few weeks ago, an officer notified him that his son had been pulled over for speeding and suspected drunk driving. He says he made a “poor decision” to request that he pick his son up, which the officer allowed.

He says he later called and apologized to the officer, admitting his wrongdoing. He says he then reported himself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission and requested a special prosecutor in the case.

The Wells County Board of Commissioners said in their Aug. 15 meeting that the incident is under investigation by Indiana State Police.

Commissioner Michael Vanover noted that three disciplinary requests have been made by the sitting judges of the county and one by the assistant prosecutor. He also urged that Carnall resign from his position immediately, but says the board does not have the authority to require Carnall’s resignation.

“We can plead to him to do the right thing,” he says in an interview with ABC21. “We will not tolerate corruption on any level.”

Carnall, who was elected as the county’s prosecutor in 2014, remains in the role at this time. His full statement is as follows:

“A few weeks ago in early morning hours, I was awakened by a law enforcement officer who had my son pulled over for speeding and suspected drinking and driving. After a brief discussion, I made a poor decision to request that I come and get my son. He said that I could and I did. I responded as a father when I should have responded as a prosecutor. Later in the morning, I called the involved officer and apologized to him, acknowledging that what I had done was wrong. I later apologized to his commanding officer. I ultimately reported myself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission and have asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the matter. Once a person has done something wrong that cannot be undone, the best that the person can do is strive to respond appropriately and try to atone. I have tried, and am still trying, to do that. I cannot comment further due to the Disciplinary Commission’s investigation. The Commission will take appropriate action. I am very sorry to the people of Wells County that I did not live up to the standards that you should expect from a public official.”

