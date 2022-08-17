Wells Co. Prosecutor under investigation after self-reporting ‘poor decision’

Wells County Prosecutor Andrew J. Carnall
Wells County Prosecutor Andrew J. Carnall(Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Prosecutor says he has reported himself to a disciplinary committee after he says he made a “poor decision” involving his son and law enforcement.

Prosecutor Andrew Carnall says in a statement that a few weeks ago, an officer notified him that his son had been pulled over for speeding and suspected drunk driving. He says he made a “poor decision” to request that he pick his son up, which the officer allowed.

He says he later called and apologized to the officer, admitting his wrongdoing. He says he then reported himself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission and requested a special prosecutor in the case.

The Wells County Board of Commissioners said in their Aug. 15 meeting that the incident is under investigation by Indiana State Police.

Commissioner Michael Vanover noted that three disciplinary requests have been made by the sitting judges of the county and one by the assistant prosecutor. He also urged that Carnall resign from his position immediately, but says the board does not have the authority to require Carnall’s resignation.

“We can plead to him to do the right thing,” he says in an interview with ABC21. “We will not tolerate corruption on any level.”

Carnall, who was elected as the county’s prosecutor in 2014, remains in the role at this time. His full statement is as follows:

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Where’s my money? You could be getting a $200 payment soon

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Where’s my money? Officials say you could get your tax refund soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
Where’s my money? It’s a question so many of you have asked weeks after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that would give some Hoosier taxpayers a refund.

News

Trial delayed for man accused of gas station triple shooting; family waiting for justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
The family of one of the young men killed in a 2021 triple shooting is still seeking answers. The trial for the man accused of the shooting was supposed to happen Tuesday but it was delayed for another competency hearing.

News

Trial delayed for man accused of gas station triple shooting; family waiting for justice

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Unlikely pair work to restore Concordia gym floor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabe Prough
Both Finner and Reinking say working on the gym was something they’ll always remember.

Latest News

News

Bicyclist struck along W Wallen Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after they say a bicyclist was struck while crossing the Pufferbelly Trail.

News

New Trine center seeks to bridge industrial skills gap

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Inside INdiana Business
Trine University in Angola has launched the Trine Center for Technical Training (TCTT) with the goal of assisting industrial companies in northeast Indiana in meeting the need for skilled workers.

Crime

Charges filed in two recent Fort Wayne shootings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) announced Wednesday afternoon that charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shootings.

News

Chance to see Northern Lights in Indiana, Ohio

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Caleb Saylor
Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.

News

Rent on the rise? A closer look at Fort Wayne’s prices

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
A new study shows rent is on the rise across Indiana, particularly in Fort Wayne.