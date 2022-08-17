U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen.

Kendall King has been missing since the end of July.

The Santa Claus police chief says he thinks getting the Marshal Service involved will help push this investigation along quicker.

Police say her case started as a runaway, but now authorities are working a different angle.

8/17 Neighborhood Watch

