U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen.

Kendall King has been missing since the end of July.

The Santa Claus police chief says he thinks getting the Marshal Service involved will help push this investigation along quicker.

Police say her case started as a runaway, but now authorities are working a different angle.

