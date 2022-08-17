Unlikely pair work to restore Concordia gym floor

Concordia Gym Floor Restoration
Concordia Gym Floor Restoration
By Gabe Prough
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Since May, an unlikely pair has been working to replace Concordia Lutheran High School’s original gym floor.

Ken Finner graduated from Concordia nearly fifty years ago (he graduated in 1975), and he has worked on gym floors around the country and even overseas.

This time, he has a special helper: Garrett Reinking, who’s currently a senior at Concordia. The duo bonded over laying the wood floor--and sore backs.

The gym floor is being named in honor of Eugene Parker, a Concordia alum who is fondly remembered as someone who gave back. He is also remembered for his career as a sports agent.

Both Finner and Reinking say working on the gym was something they’ll always remember. Reinking says had a lot to learn over the summer, and both Reinking and Finner were glad to give back to a place that taught them so much.

School officials hope the floor will be finished about midway through basketball season, and they plan to bring back alumni to celebrate its opening.

